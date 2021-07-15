See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Amanpreet Paul

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amanpreet Paul is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Amanpreet Paul works at Alliance Mental Health Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ying Chia Cheng
    4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-2100
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Amanpreet Paul

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972063410
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanpreet Paul is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanpreet Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanpreet Paul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanpreet Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanpreet Paul works at Alliance Mental Health Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Amanpreet Paul’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Amanpreet Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanpreet Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanpreet Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanpreet Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

