Amber Beck, PA

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
2.3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amber Beck, PA is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Springfield, MO. 

Amber Beck works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic Procedural Pain Care in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic Procedural Pain Care
    1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3570
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 18, 2022
    Found her to be personable, funny and knowledgeable.
    May 18, 2022
    Photo: Amber Beck, PA
    About Amber Beck, PA

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427138981
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Beck, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amber Beck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Beck works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic Procedural Pain Care in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Amber Beck’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Amber Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Beck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

