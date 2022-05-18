Amber Beck, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Beck, PA
Overview
Amber Beck, PA is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Springfield, MO.
Amber Beck works at
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic Procedural Pain Care1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Found her to be personable, funny and knowledgeable.
About Amber Beck, PA
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Beck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Amber Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Beck.
