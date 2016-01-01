See All Nurse Practitioners in Lake Charles, LA
Amber Littlefield, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amber Littlefield, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA. 

Amber Littlefield works at The Skin Studios in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Skin Studios
    2640 Country Club Rd Ste 100, Lake Charles, LA 70605

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler
Acne
Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler

Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler
Laser Treatment
Skin Aging
Skin Laxity
Sun-Damaged Skin
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Amber Littlefield, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538440094
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Littlefield, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Littlefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amber Littlefield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Littlefield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Littlefield works at The Skin Studios in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Amber Littlefield’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Amber Littlefield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Littlefield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Littlefield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Littlefield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

