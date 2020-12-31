Dr. Teten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amber Teten, OD is an Optometrist in Virginia Beach, VA.
Dr Joel N. Zaba Ltd281 Independence Blvd Ste 105, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 497-9575
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
DR. TETEN IS SUCH A BLESSING TO MY FAMILY! SHE'S AN AMAZING DOCTOR THAT'S ACCURATE, SWEET, KIND AND GOOD HEARTED! EASTERN VIRGINIA EYE ASSOCIATES HAS THE BEST DOCTORS IN HAMPTON ROADS! THANK YOU DR. TETEN FOR ALL THAT YOU DO FOR US! XOXO
- Optometry
- English
- 1861872319
Dr. Teten accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teten has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.