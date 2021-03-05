Amber Walls, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Walls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Walls, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amber Walls, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University Nurse Practitioner.
Amber Walls works at
Locations
Texas Health Family Care7150 Greenville Ave Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions
Eastlake Primary8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 328-3566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been looking for a great care provider to establish care with after moving back to Dallas. Amber is fantastic. She is a great listener, and made a point to explain everything about my visit. She specifically explained what lab tests she was running and why, and specifics during our exam. It's only been 1 visit but I am so glad I established care with her. She is knowledgeable, approachable and kind. Thank you Amber!
About Amber Walls, NP
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1548632524
Education & Certifications
- Texas Christian University Research Fellowship
- Harris Methodist Hospital Rotational Residency
- Walden University Nurse Practitioner
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Walls has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Walls accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Walls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Amber Walls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Walls.
