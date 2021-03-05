See All Family Doctors in Dallas, TX
Amber Walls, NP

Family Medicine
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amber Walls, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University Nurse Practitioner.

Amber Walls works at Texas Health Family Care in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Health Family Care
    7150 Greenville Ave Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Eastlake Primary
    8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 328-3566

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Allergies
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Allergies
Anxiety

  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 05, 2021
    I have been looking for a great care provider to establish care with after moving back to Dallas. Amber is fantastic. She is a great listener, and made a point to explain everything about my visit. She specifically explained what lab tests she was running and why, and specifics during our exam. It's only been 1 visit but I am so glad I established care with her. She is knowledgeable, approachable and kind. Thank you Amber!
    Rachel W. — Mar 05, 2021
    Amber Walls' Office & Staff

    Experience with Amber Walls

    About Amber Walls, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548632524
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Christian University Research Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harris Methodist Hospital Rotational Residency
    Medical Education
    • Walden University Nurse Practitioner
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Walls, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Walls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amber Walls has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Walls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Walls works at Texas Health Family Care in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Amber Walls’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Amber Walls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Walls.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Walls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Walls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

