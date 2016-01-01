See All Nurse Practitioners in Chandler, AZ
Amelia Lo, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amelia Lo, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amelia Lo, FNP-BC

Amelia Lo, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University School of Nursing - MS Family Nurse Practitioner, subspecialty in Herbs, Nutraceuticals, and Supplements.

Amelia Lo works at Guiding Light Holistic Healthcare in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Amelia Lo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Warner Family Practice PC
    2905 W Warner Rd Ste 12, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 923-0790
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Guiding Light Holistic Healthcare
    421 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 923-0790
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Anxiety
Autoimmune Diseases
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Anxiety
Autoimmune Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Amelia Lo?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Amelia Lo, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Amelia Lo, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amelia Lo to family and friends

Amelia Lo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amelia Lo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amelia Lo, FNP-BC.

About Amelia Lo, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851600035
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Columbia University School of Nursing - MS Family Nurse Practitioner, subspecialty in Herbs, Nutraceuticals, and Supplements
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Amelia Lo, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amelia Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amelia Lo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Amelia Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Amelia Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amelia Lo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amelia Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amelia Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Amelia Lo, FNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.