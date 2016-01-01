Amelia Lo, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amelia Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amelia Lo, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amelia Lo, FNP-BC
Amelia Lo, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University School of Nursing - MS Family Nurse Practitioner, subspecialty in Herbs, Nutraceuticals, and Supplements.
Amelia Lo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Amelia Lo's Office Locations
-
1
Warner Family Practice PC2905 W Warner Rd Ste 12, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 923-0790Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Guiding Light Holistic Healthcare421 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (480) 923-0790Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amelia Lo?
About Amelia Lo, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1851600035
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University School of Nursing - MS Family Nurse Practitioner, subspecialty in Herbs, Nutraceuticals, and Supplements
- University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Amelia Lo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amelia Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amelia Lo works at
2 patients have reviewed Amelia Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amelia Lo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amelia Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amelia Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.