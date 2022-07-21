Amete Reda, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amete Reda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amete Reda, LCSW
Amete Reda, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Oak Street Health Fern Rock1200 W Godfrey Ave # 3100, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (877) 572-6414
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Respectful an very easy to talk to. Make you feel comfortable
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1437633674
