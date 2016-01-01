See All Urgent Care Medicine in Cape Girardeau, MO
Amy Featherston, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Featherston, FNP-C

Urgent Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Amy Featherston, FNP-C

Amy Featherston, FNP-C is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from Maryville University|Southeast Missouri State University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Amy Featherston works at Immediate Convenient Care / Urgent Care - Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Amy Featherston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Immediate Convenient Care / Urgent Care - Cape Girardeau
    1702 N Kingshighway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Amy Featherston?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Amy Featherston, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Amy Featherston, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amy Featherston to family and friends

Amy Featherston's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amy Featherston

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Featherston, FNP-C.

About Amy Featherston, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Urgent Care Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013511021
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Maryville University|Southeast Missouri State University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Amy Featherston, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Featherston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amy Featherston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amy Featherston works at Immediate Convenient Care / Urgent Care - Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Amy Featherston’s profile.

Amy Featherston has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Featherston.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Featherston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Featherston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Amy Featherston, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.