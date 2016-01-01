See All Clinical Psychologists in Guilford, CT
Super Profile

Dr. Amy Goldfarb, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Goldfarb, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University (Clinical Psychology PHD).

Dr. Goldfarb works at Amy E Goldfarb, Ph.D. in Guilford, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Amy E Goldfarb, Ph.D.
    44 Long Hill Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 850-7057
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Amy E Goldfarb, Ph.D.
    240 Bradley St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 850-7057
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stillbirth Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Husky Health
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Amy Goldfarb, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285730739
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Yale Child Study Center
    Medical Education
    • Yale University (Clinical Psychology PHD)
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
