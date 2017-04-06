Amy Hausman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Hausman, LPC
Overview
Amy Hausman, LPC is a Counselor in Allentown, PA.
Amy Hausman works at
Locations
Lvpg Obstetrics and Gynecology-pond Road1611 Pond Rd Ste 300, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 398-7700
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I am not smart enough to describe how amazing Amy is as a Therapist. She is without a doubt the most amazing & least judgemental person I have ever met. She gave me so many new ways to look at things, to approach things, and how to deal with things. I am so much a better person today because of her, and I will continue to be so in the future. I want to thank her for helping me though the most difficult part of my life I had to deal with. Because of her, I can and will deal.
About Amy Hausman, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1780003996
