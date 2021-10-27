Amy Kinnett, RNC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Kinnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Kinnett, RNC
Overview of Amy Kinnett, RNC
Amy Kinnett, RNC is a Nurse Practitioner in Carmel, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.
Amy Kinnett works at
Amy Kinnett's Office Locations
-
1
Carmel13420 N Meridian St Ste 400, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 573-7050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Seven Hills Ob-gyn Associates LLC380 S Junction Xing Ste B, Westfield, IN 46074 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Kinnett?
Amy has always been really amazing. She always answers questions thoroughly and takes your concerns seriously and she's always well informed. But recently I've been dealing with something really scary and stressful - Today Amy and her nurse assistant and all of the desk staff were really great. I didn't really know where else to go, and I'm glad I went here. Everyone answered my questions, went above and beyond to answer my questions about my insurance coverage. Answered all my medical questions. And didn't make me feel awkward or ashamed at all. I was really panicking and they just addressed all my concerns, and really accommodated me. And corrected my old misinformation. I've always had good experiences with this Amy and her offices. I wish she could be my primary care doctor too.
About Amy Kinnett, RNC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699845628
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Kinnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Kinnett accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Kinnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Kinnett works at
18 patients have reviewed Amy Kinnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Kinnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Kinnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Kinnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.