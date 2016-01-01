See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Amy Lodise, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Amy Lodise, CRNP

Amy Lodise, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Amy Lodise works at Perelman Center For Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Amy Lodise's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scheie Eye Institute of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (215) 615-5858
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Amy Lodise, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1326607003
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Lodise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Lodise works at Perelman Center For Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Amy Lodise’s profile.

    Amy Lodise has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Lodise.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Lodise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Lodise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

