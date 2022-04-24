Amy Miller, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Miller, PSY
Overview
Amy Miller, PSY is a Counselor in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Amy Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health Group Psychological Services Inc.8580 Utica Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 944-1717
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Miller?
I was referred to Ms Miller by a friend, and she quite literally saved my life. I was clinically depressed and didn't even know it, she helped me work through issues that had me on the verge of suicide. She has my eternal gratitude.
About Amy Miller, PSY
- Counseling
- English
- 1700930112
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Miller works at
23 patients have reviewed Amy Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.