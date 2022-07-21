Amy Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Murphy, NP
Overview of Amy Murphy, NP
Amy Murphy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Amy Murphy's Office Locations
- 1 6970 S Cimarron Rd # 230, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 871-0303
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amy Murphy was incredible throughout my pregnancy. She answered all of my questions, made me feel extremely comfortable and cared for. She is also very gentle during all procedures. Amy is kind, compassionate, and thorough. She is a great representation of the southern hills branch.
About Amy Murphy, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821430281
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Murphy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Amy Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Murphy.
