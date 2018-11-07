See All Psychologists in Asheville, NC
Dr. Amy Palmer, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Palmer, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina.

Dr. Palmer works at Amy Palmer, Ph.D. in Asheville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amy Palmer, Ph.D.
    188 Charlotte St, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 772-5335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavior Management
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavior Management

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2018
    My son has Down Syndrome. He is non-verbal. He was having a terrible school year. At the advice of a friend, I called Dr. Amy. She went to my son’s school within days of our first conversation. She observed part of his day. She was quick to give me a report on her observations. She gave advice on how best to “fix” the situation. Dr. Amy’s advice was spot on! She is the kid guru! Just as my friend told me! We are lucky to have you Dr. Amy!!
    Nov 07, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Amy Palmer, PHD
    About Dr. Amy Palmer, PHD

    • Adolescent Psychology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841319712
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins School Of Medicine / The Kennedy Krieger Institute
    • University of South Carolina
    • Clemson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Palmer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palmer works at Amy Palmer, Ph.D. in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Palmer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

