Dr. Amy Palmer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Palmer, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Palmer, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
-
1
Amy Palmer, Ph.D.188 Charlotte St, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 772-5335
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
My son has Down Syndrome. He is non-verbal. He was having a terrible school year. At the advice of a friend, I called Dr. Amy. She went to my son’s school within days of our first conversation. She observed part of his day. She was quick to give me a report on her observations. She gave advice on how best to “fix” the situation. Dr. Amy’s advice was spot on! She is the kid guru! Just as my friend told me! We are lucky to have you Dr. Amy!!
About Dr. Amy Palmer, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841319712
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins School Of Medicine / The Kennedy Krieger Institute
- University of South Carolina
- Clemson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.