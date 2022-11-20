See All Nurse Practitioners in Atlanta, GA
Amy Perez

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Amy Perez

Amy Perez is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amy Perez's Office Locations

    80 Jesse Hl Dr, Atlanta, GA 30303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 616-6069

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Nov 20, 2022
Amy is a most-caring and experienced practitioner. I have been seeing her for headaches these last 6 months and I am SO much better! She listened to my history and prescribed the right medication which helped me get back my life. THANK YOU Amy!!!
Photo: Amy Perez
About Amy Perez

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235597808
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amy Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Amy Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Perez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

