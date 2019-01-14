Amy Presley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Presley, MFT
Overview
Amy Presley, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Pleasant Hill, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 140 Mayhew Way Ste 503, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Directions (925) 946-2874
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Amy is a very relatable therapist. I always felt safe and very comfortable in every appointment. Would definitely recommend her.
About Amy Presley, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1023215605
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Presley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Amy Presley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Presley.
