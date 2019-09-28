Dr. Schnegg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Schnegg, OD
Overview of Dr. Amy Schnegg, OD
Dr. Amy Schnegg, OD is an Optometrist in Pleasanton, TX.
Dr. Schnegg works at
Dr. Schnegg's Office Locations
-
1
Atascosa1514 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton, TX 78064 Directions (830) 334-8077Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Culebra10650 Culebra Rd Ste 132, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 523-2020
-
3
Floresville301 10th St Ste 3, Floresville, TX 78114 Directions (830) 393-7744
-
4
Aeg Texas Professional Pllc5011 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218 Directions (210) 646-6194
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schnegg?
I went to Dr Schnegg when I decided to try contacts. She was soooo patient with me when I would try to learn how to put the contacts on. She is a great doctor, and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Amy Schnegg, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1417394461
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnegg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnegg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schnegg speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnegg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnegg.
