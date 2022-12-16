Overview

Amy Smith, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA.



Amy Smith works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 525 Jamestown Ave in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.