Neuropsychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amy Swier-Vosnos, PSY.D

Dr. Amy Swier-Vosnos, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.

Dr. Swier-Vosnos works at Neurobehavioral Consultants in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swier-Vosnos' Office Locations

    Kimberly Montgomery Phd Hspp LLC
    6296 Rucker Rd Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46220 (317) 550-3043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North

Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amy Swier-Vosnos, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063663201
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System
    Medical Education
    • ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
