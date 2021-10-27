Amy Sykes accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Sykes, LCPC
Overview
Amy Sykes, LCPC is a Counselor in Baltimore, MD.
Amy Sykes works at
Locations
The Wellness Center2453 Maryland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 889-0011
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was treating with Amy since I was 12 and she was truly a great therapist. I stopped coming for months because I had some serious life changes and tried to schedule an appointment and could never get one again. Not really sure why.
About Amy Sykes, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1710151857
Amy Sykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Sykes works at
8 patients have reviewed Amy Sykes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Sykes.
