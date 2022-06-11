See All Counselors in Rock Hill, SC
Amy Trader, LPC

Counseling
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amy Trader, LPC is a Counselor in Rock Hill, SC. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1477 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732 (803) 517-2323
    Jun 11, 2022
    I’ve been in therapy with Amy for 6 years now. The progress has been remarkable. I’ve struggled with shame, loss, divorce, family stresses, low self esteem, and etc. Amy’s guidance through these years has definitely helped me and increased my quality of living.
    Jim — Jun 11, 2022
    About Amy Trader, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427232198
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Trader, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Trader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Trader accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Amy Trader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Amy Trader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Trader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Trader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Trader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

