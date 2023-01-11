See All Family Doctors in Lewisville, NC
Anabela Barreto, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Anabela Barreto, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, NC. 

Anabela Barreto works at Novant Health Shallowford Family Medicine in Lewisville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Shallowford Family Medicine
    165 Lowes Foods Dr, Lewisville, NC 27023 (336) 571-7629

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1720755762
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

