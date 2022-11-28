Anahi Munoz, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anahi Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anahi Munoz, APRN
Offers telehealth
Anahi Munoz, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Lauderhill, FL. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University In Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Integrated Primary Care & Psych Mental Health4300 N University Dr Ste C103, Lauderhill, FL 33351 Directions (954) 579-1234Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
We have been relying on Anahi Munoz for about 6 years. She has always been ready to go the extra mile to find the appropriate answer to our medical issues. We are really thankful.
About Anahi Munoz, APRN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376918631
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University In Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Universidad De La Republica
Frequently Asked Questions
