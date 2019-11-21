See All Clinical Psychologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Anait Azarian, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Anait Azarian, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Providence, RI. They graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University (Msu).

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1 Richmond Sq, Providence, RI 02906 (401) 751-3281

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavioral Disorders
Depressive Disorders
Grief
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Disorders
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Pat Sullivan in Providence — Nov 21, 2019
    Dr. Anait Azarian, PHD
    About Dr. Anait Azarian, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1245388370
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Lomonosov Moscow State University (Msu)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anait Azarian, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Azarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

