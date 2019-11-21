Dr. Anait Azarian, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anait Azarian, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anait Azarian, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Providence, RI. They graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University (Msu).
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Richmond Sq, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 751-3281
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very straight-forward, intelligent and knowledgeable. I would not hesitate to recommend her!
About Dr. Anait Azarian, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1245388370
Education & Certifications
- Lomonosov Moscow State University (Msu)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azarian speaks Armenian and Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Azarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azarian.
