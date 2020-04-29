See All Counselors in Columbia, SC
Andrea Bradley, LPC

Counseling
2.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Andrea Bradley, LPC is a Counselor in Columbia, SC. 

Andrea Bradley works at Post Trauma Resources LLC in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Post Trauma Resources LLC
    1709 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 765-0700
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Andrea Bradley, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952551426
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Bradley works at Post Trauma Resources LLC in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Andrea Bradley’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Andrea Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Bradley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

