Andrea Bradley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Bradley, LPC
Offers telehealth
Andrea Bradley, LPC is a Counselor in Columbia, SC.
Post Trauma Resources LLC1709 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 765-0700
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Andrea Bradley of post trauma resources is the best, she takes time to truly listen, even when you are confused about everything. she brings you back down to earth,I'm blessed to be one of the patients she sees. The help from when you walk into the door is truly sincere. She has been such a help to me and my 16 year old daughter. Her dedication to help her clients make smart and informed choices, are honest. Post TRAUMA RESOURCES IS THE PLACE I would recommend it has been a life saver for me, and offers a safe space when your world is upside down.
About Andrea Bradley, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1952551426
