Andrea Doak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Doak, PA
Overview
Andrea Doak, PA is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Andrea Doak works at
Locations
-
1
Life Line Home Care Inc3686 WHEELER RD, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 922-6300
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Doak?
I saw this doctor for the first time today, and I was so impressed with her that I wanted to leave a review. I was pleasantly surprised by how Dr. Byrd-Doak put me at ease in an uncomfortable setting. I also felt like she got right down to business and left no box unchecked as far as my care. She offered me a diagnosis quickly and started my course of treatment ASAP. I had the pharmacy calling me before I even left the office. This doctor and her staff were on the ball!
About Andrea Doak, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760420202
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Doak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Doak works at
3 patients have reviewed Andrea Doak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Doak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Doak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Doak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.