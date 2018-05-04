Andrea Fisher, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrea Fisher, APRN
Overview
Andrea Fisher, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Farmington, MO.
Andrea Fisher works at
Locations
Medical Arts Clinic1103 W Liberty St Ste 3002, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 756-6751
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I recently had our first appointment with Andrea and could not be more pleased. Her and her staff seemed to really care about our concerns. We hope she will be our main care provider for a long time.
About Andrea Fisher, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
Andrea Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

2 patients have reviewed Andrea Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Fisher.
