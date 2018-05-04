See All Family Doctors in Farmington, MO
Andrea Fisher, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Andrea Fisher, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Farmington, MO. 

Andrea Fisher works at Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Arts Clinic
    1103 W Liberty St Ste 3002, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 756-6751

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Health Center - Farmington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Cold Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2018
    My wife and I recently had our first appointment with Andrea and could not be more pleased. Her and her staff seemed to really care about our concerns. We hope she will be our main care provider for a long time.
    Tom & Mary Gillespie in Farmington Mo. — May 04, 2018
    Photo: Andrea Fisher, APRN
    About Andrea Fisher, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447612601
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Fisher, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrea Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Fisher works at Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington, MO. View the full address on Andrea Fisher’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Andrea Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

