Overview of Dr. Andrea Gallo, OD

Dr. Andrea Gallo, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Gallo works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in West Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.