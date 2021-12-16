Andrea Kostelac has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Kostelac, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Andrea Kostelac, NP
Andrea Kostelac, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williamstown, WV.
Andrea Kostelac works at
Andrea Kostelac's Office Locations
Department of Primary Care424 Highland Ave, Williamstown, WV 26187 Directions (304) 375-4656
Marietta Health Care Physicians Inc330 E 8th St Ste 150, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions (740) 376-5590
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent health care! She is extremely thorough with making sure your health is being taken care of. She is a great listener and very personable.
About Andrea Kostelac, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Andrea Kostelac accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Kostelac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Andrea Kostelac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Kostelac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Kostelac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Kostelac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.