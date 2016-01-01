Andrea Mayfield accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Mayfield, CRNP
Overview of Andrea Mayfield, CRNP
Andrea Mayfield, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL.
Andrea Mayfield works at
Andrea Mayfield's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Providence - Tillman's Corner5100 RANGELINE SERVICE RD N, Mobile, AL 36619 Directions (251) 661-4454
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Andrea Mayfield, CRNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1184131849
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Mayfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Mayfield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Mayfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Mayfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Mayfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.