Andrea Rubin, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrea Rubin, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Orange, CA.
Andrea Rubin works at
Locations
714 357 47242050 W Chapman Ave Ste 225, Orange, CA 92868 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- APS Healthcare
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Andrea was very straightforward and to the point. She helped us both see what part we could improve on for our issues. This happened right away. She did not keep us in counseling forever or try to drag it out. We both were very thankful for her guidance and she helped us solve our issue to both our satisfaction. She was also great at communicating appointment times. She actually calls you back when asked. Thank you Andrea.
About Andrea Rubin, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1528265162
Education & Certifications
- Chapman University
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Rubin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Andrea Rubin works at
19 patients have reviewed Andrea Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Rubin.
