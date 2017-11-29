Andrea Utzinger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Utzinger, MS
Overview
Andrea Utzinger, MS is a Counselor in Ellensburg, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 103 E 4th Ave Ste 200, Ellensburg, WA 98926 Directions (509) 962-6235
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Utzinger?
It took some time to build up trust with this therapist and I was afraid from her aesthetic that she’d be less than scientific. My fears were quickly assuaged, and now I wouldn’t consider seeing anyone else. She’s helped me and my fiancé overcome more than ever seemed possible before.
About Andrea Utzinger, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1669512646
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Utzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Andrea Utzinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Utzinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Utzinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Utzinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.