Andrew Hopkins, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Andrew Hopkins, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Arlington, VA. 

Andrew Hopkins works at Mid-atlantic Medical Group LLC in Arlington, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-atlantic Medical Group LLC
    3301 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (032) 436-7207
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Andrew Hopkins, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083055768
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrew Hopkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrew Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrew Hopkins works at Mid-atlantic Medical Group LLC in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Andrew Hopkins’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Andrew Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Hopkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Hopkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

