Dr. Andrew Kong, DC

Chiropractic
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Andrew Kong, DC is a Chiropractor in Rockford, IL. 

Dr. Kong works at Northern Illinois Medical Group S. C. in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Illinois Medical Group S. C.
    5301 E State St Ste 101, Rockford, IL 61108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 397-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Autoimmune Diseases
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Acupuncture
Autoimmune Diseases
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling
Digestive Disorders
Electrical Stimulation
Infertility
Nutritional Supplementation
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Based on 8 ratings
    Jan 19, 2021
    I have been treated by three acupuncturists but only Dr. Kong produced positive results, apparently because he learned the old system, before the Communist Chinese government imposed a one-size-fits-all philosophy onto the way acupuncture is taught today. Dr. Kong is attentive to each patient's individual needs, taking the time necessary to properly comprehend ailments, while being sensitive about over-treatment.
    Don W., Rockford, IL — Jan 19, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Kong, DC

    Chiropractic
