See All Family Doctors in Neenah, WI
Andrew Kubisch, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Andrew Kubisch, PA

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Andrew Kubisch, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Neenah, WI. 

Andrew Kubisch works at ThedaCare Physicians Neenah in Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Neenah
    333 N Green Bay Rd Ste F, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4616
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Andrew Kubisch?

    Jun 25, 2022
    When my sciatic nerve got pinched I was only interested in seeing Andy Kubisch. He remembered me from 3 years previous from the same painful issue and once again was friendly, considerate and knowledgeable. My visit was an excellent experience and the next morning I was a lot better.
    Scott T — Jun 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Andrew Kubisch, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Andrew Kubisch, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Andrew Kubisch to family and friends

    Andrew Kubisch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Andrew Kubisch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Andrew Kubisch, PA.

    About Andrew Kubisch, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1003479494
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrew Kubisch, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Kubisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrew Kubisch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrew Kubisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrew Kubisch works at ThedaCare Physicians Neenah in Neenah, WI. View the full address on Andrew Kubisch’s profile.

    Andrew Kubisch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Kubisch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Kubisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Kubisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.