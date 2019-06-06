Dr. Andrew Reno, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Reno, DC
Overview
Dr. Andrew Reno, DC is a Chiropractor in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Lincoln Chiropractic College.
Dr. Reno works at
Locations
-
1
Spine & Injury Center of Fredericksburg PC4500 Plank Rd Ste 1022, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 785-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reno?
Top notch doc and a great person as well. I first went to Dr. Reno in December 2017 after 7 months of severe lower back pain and several doctors and treatment types including pain management specialists, opiates, five spinal injections, physical therapy, etc. Before giving up and having the surgery, I decided to try the Chiropractor. My neighbor told me about Dr. Reno and said he had worked with Olympic athletes. That was good enough for me. Within less than 3 months, my pain was gone! Dr. Reno and his staff are 100% awesome. They know what they're doing and they CARE. And I was surprised at how many people I know go there. "When" my back goes out again (or if I have ANY bone/muscle issues), I'm heading straight back. Recommend without hesitation. "Six stars!"
About Dr. Andrew Reno, DC
- Chiropractic
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790738623
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Lincoln Chiropractic College
- RADFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reno accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reno works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.