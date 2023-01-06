Overview

Dr. Andrew Rozsa, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Rozsa works at Grace Therapeutic Counseling Services in Anniston, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL, Bessemer, AL and Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.