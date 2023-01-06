Dr. Andrew Rozsa, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Rozsa, PHD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Rozsa, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Rozsa works at
Locations
GRACE Therapeutic Counseling Services7 E 13th St Ste 225, Anniston, AL 36201 Directions (256) 689-1183
Birmingham Office4000 Eagle Point Corporate Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (256) 689-1183
A Journey for Change650 9th Ave SW # 100, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 267-4463
Family & Therapeutic Services8436 Crossland Loop Ste 110, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 517-6150Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son and I had a Zoom appointment with this wonderful Doctor. He is very knowledgeable with impressive experience, listens to your concerns and his approach is professional but engaging. My only complaint is I didn't meet Dr. Rozsa when my son was first diagnosed.
About Dr. Andrew Rozsa, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hungarian, Italian and Romanian
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Florida State University
- California State University Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rozsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rozsa speaks Hungarian, Italian and Romanian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozsa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozsa.
