Dr. Andrew Rozsa, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Rozsa, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Rozsa works at Grace Therapeutic Counseling Services in Anniston, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL, Bessemer, AL and Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    GRACE Therapeutic Counseling Services
    7 E 13th St Ste 225, Anniston, AL 36201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 689-1183
  2. 2
    Birmingham Office
    4000 Eagle Point Corporate Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 689-1183
  3. 3
    A Journey for Change
    650 9th Ave SW # 100, Bessemer, AL 35022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 267-4463
  4. 4
    Family & Therapeutic Services
    8436 Crossland Loop Ste 110, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 517-6150
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Health Choice
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2023
    My son and I had a Zoom appointment with this wonderful Doctor. He is very knowledgeable with impressive experience, listens to your concerns and his approach is professional but engaging. My only complaint is I didn't meet Dr. Rozsa when my son was first diagnosed.
    About Dr. Andrew Rozsa, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Hungarian, Italian and Romanian
    • 1497825566
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Florida State University
    • California State University Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Rozsa, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rozsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rozsa speaks Hungarian, Italian and Romanian.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozsa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozsa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.