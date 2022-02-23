Andrew Tilka, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Tilka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrew Tilka, CHIRMD
Overview
Andrew Tilka, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Venice, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer, College Of Chiropractic.
Andrew Tilka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Venice Chiropractic Center420 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 488-7442
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrew Tilka?
Listens well, Informative, Takes his time to understand YOUR issue
About Andrew Tilka, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1245633932
Education & Certifications
- Palmer, College Of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Tilka accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Tilka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrew Tilka works at
4 patients have reviewed Andrew Tilka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Tilka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Tilka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Tilka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.