Andrew Vorhis, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Andrew Vorhis, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Andrew Vorhis, FNP
Andrew Vorhis, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Ligonier, IN.
Andrew Vorhis works at
Andrew Vorhis' Office Locations
Ligonier1152 Lincolnway S, Ligonier, IN 46767 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrew Vorhis?
He’s the best family nurse practitioner my family and I have ever had 100% recommend him
About Andrew Vorhis, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1821061904
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Vorhis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Vorhis accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Vorhis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Andrew Vorhis works at
4 patients have reviewed Andrew Vorhis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Vorhis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Vorhis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Vorhis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.