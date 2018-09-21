Anett Assilian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anett Assilian
Offers telehealth
Anett Assilian is a Psychologist in Sherman Oaks, CA.
Anett Abrahamian Assilian Psyd15233 Ventura Blvd Ste 1204, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 419-9341
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Dr Anett has been a Godsend for me and my family. I've been to other therapists in the past and almost gave up on finding one that would work out for me and the issues I'm dealing with. But I tried one more time and I'm glad I did, Dr Anett has helped me a lot.
- Psychology
- English, Armenian
- 1154452332
Anett Assilian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anett Assilian speaks Armenian.
5 patients have reviewed Anett Assilian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anett Assilian.
