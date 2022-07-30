Angel Rentas, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angel Rentas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angel Rentas, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angel Rentas, APRN is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Angel Rentas works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 Seymour St Dept Of, Hartford, CT 06102 Directions (860) 972-1506
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Angel is one of the best, most intelligent and caring medical professionals that I have ever dealt with in my almost 70 years. He explained my implanted heart device and fully answered all of my questions and concerns.
About Angel Rentas, APRN
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1447336417
Education & Certifications
- Quinnipiac University
Angel Rentas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Angel Rentas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angel Rentas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angel Rentas speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Angel Rentas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angel Rentas.
