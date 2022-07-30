See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Hartford, CT
Angel Rentas, APRN

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Angel Rentas, APRN is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.

Angel Rentas works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    80 Seymour St Dept Of, Hartford, CT 06102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-1506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ablation
Ankle Disorders
Arrhythmias
Ablation
Ankle Disorders
Arrhythmias

Ablation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 30, 2022
    Angel is one of the best, most intelligent and caring medical professionals that I have ever dealt with in my almost 70 years. He explained my implanted heart device and fully answered all of my questions and concerns.
    About Angel Rentas, APRN

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447336417
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Quinnipiac University
    Medical Education

