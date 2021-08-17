Angela Arnold, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela Arnold, NP
Overview of Angela Arnold, NP
Angela Arnold, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Angela Arnold works at
Angela Arnold's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care4003 Kresge Way Ste 410, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Love Angela! I have seen her for years. I never feel rushed and she answers all my questions thoroughly. It shows that she cares about her patience.
About Angela Arnold, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497709547
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Arnold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Angela Arnold using Healthline FindCare.
Angela Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Angela Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.