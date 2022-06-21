Angela Dani Coss, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Dani Coss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela Dani Coss, APRN
Angela Dani Coss, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA.
BRG Advanced Robotics Institute8585 Picardy Ave Ste 318, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 333-3800
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Couldn’t ask for a better experience with Angela Coss. She listened to everything I had to say without making me feel rushed. Super kind and empathetic. Felt very confident in her knowledge and direction to move forward with a treatment plan. What I wish my experience with all medical professionals was like. A++
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356974265
Angela Dani Coss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Dani Coss accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Dani Coss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Angela Dani Coss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Dani Coss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Dani Coss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Dani Coss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.