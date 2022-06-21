See All Nurse Practitioners in Baton Rouge, LA
Angela Dani Coss, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Angela Dani Coss, APRN

Angela Dani Coss, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Angela Dani Coss works at BRG Advanced Robotics Institute in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Angela Dani Coss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    BRG Advanced Robotics Institute
    8585 Picardy Ave Ste 318, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 333-3800
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 21, 2022
    Couldn’t ask for a better experience with Angela Coss. She listened to everything I had to say without making me feel rushed. Super kind and empathetic. Felt very confident in her knowledge and direction to move forward with a treatment plan. What I wish my experience with all medical professionals was like. A++
    — Jun 21, 2022
    Angela Dani Coss, APRN
    About Angela Dani Coss, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356974265
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Dani Coss, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Dani Coss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Dani Coss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Dani Coss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Dani Coss works at BRG Advanced Robotics Institute in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Angela Dani Coss’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Angela Dani Coss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Dani Coss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Dani Coss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Dani Coss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

