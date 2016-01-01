See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Angela Davis, FNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Angela Davis, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Angela Davis works at Novant Health Primary Care Foxcroft in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Primary Care Foxcroft
    7804 Fairview Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2932
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1851768352
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Davis, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Davis works at Novant Health Primary Care Foxcroft in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Angela Davis’s profile.

    Angela Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

