Angela Higgins, PA-C

Dermatology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Angela Higgins, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Murfreesboro, TN. 

Angela Higgins works at Skin & Allergy Center in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin & Allergy Center
    1970 Medical Center Pkwy Ste K, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 624-5050
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Angela Higgins, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821029877
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Bachelor Of Science, Middle Tennessee State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Higgins, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Higgins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Higgins works at Skin & Allergy Center in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Angela Higgins’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Angela Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Higgins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

