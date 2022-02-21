Angela Higgins, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela Higgins, PA-C
Overview
Angela Higgins, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Murfreesboro, TN.
Angela Higgins works at
Locations
Skin & Allergy Center1970 Medical Center Pkwy Ste K, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 624-5050
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is absolutely the best. I've been to a "high end" dermatologist and a FNP dermatologist without any resolution to my issue. Angela was extremely thorough in reviewing my dermatology issues and provided me with a solution. I was impressed with the amount of time she took in evaluating my condition and her recommendations. Her staff has been very helpful during my initial appointment and follow ups. I highly recommend her.
About Angela Higgins, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1821029877
Education & Certifications
- Bachelor Of Science, Middle Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Higgins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Higgins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Angela Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Higgins.
