Overview of Angela Miller, CNM

Angela Miller, CNM is a Midwife in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Angela Miller works at Franciscan Women's Health Assoc. - St. Francis Medical Bldg. in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Angela Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Assoc. - St. Francis Medical Bldg.
    34509 9th Ave S # 203A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates on 320th
    700 S 320th St Ste B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 05, 2020
    Love Angie. She is easy to work with. Her staff is nice and timely with maternity paperwork. Would recommend her to everyone.
    Blaire — Aug 05, 2020
    Photo: Angela Miller, CNM
    About Angela Miller, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1679749279
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Miller, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Miller works at Franciscan Women's Health Assoc. - St. Francis Medical Bldg. in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Angela Miller’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Angela Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

