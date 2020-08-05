Angela Miller, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela Miller, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Angela Miller, CNM
Angela Miller, CNM is a Midwife in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Angela Miller works at
Angela Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Women's Health Assoc. - St. Francis Medical Bldg.34509 9th Ave S # 203A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
-
2
Franciscan Women's Health Associates on 320th700 S 320th St Ste B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Miller?
Love Angie. She is easy to work with. Her staff is nice and timely with maternity paperwork. Would recommend her to everyone.
About Angela Miller, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1679749279
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington, Seattle
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Angela Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Angela Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Miller works at
9 patients have reviewed Angela Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.