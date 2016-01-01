Angela Opuni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Opuni, MSN
Overview of Angela Opuni, MSN
Angela Opuni, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO.
Angela Opuni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Angela Opuni's Office Locations
-
1
Burrell Behavioral Health1300 E Bradford Pkwy, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 761-5000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Opuni?
About Angela Opuni, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609225291
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Opuni accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Opuni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Opuni works at
2 patients have reviewed Angela Opuni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Opuni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Opuni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Opuni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.