Anita Bagstad, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anita Bagstad, APRN is a Midwife in Park Rapids, MN.
Anita Bagstad works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PreferredOne
- Sanford Health Plan
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Anita Bagstad, APRN
- Midwifery
- English
- 1205206117
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Anita Bagstad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Anita Bagstad accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anita Bagstad works at
2 patients have reviewed Anita Bagstad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anita Bagstad.
