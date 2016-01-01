Ann Myers, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ann Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ann Myers, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Ann Myers, PT
Ann Myers, PT is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Hermantown, MN.
Ann Myers works at
Ann Myers' Office Locations
Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic4855 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health Wellness Clinic-Hermantown4289 Ugstad Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Ann Myers, PT
- Rehabilitation
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
