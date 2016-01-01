See All Physical Therapists in Hermantown, MN
Ann Myers, PT

Rehabilitation
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Hermantown, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ann Myers, PT

Ann Myers, PT is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Hermantown, MN. 

Ann Myers works at Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic in Hermantown, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ann Myers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic
    4855 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health Wellness Clinic-Hermantown
    4289 Ugstad Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Ann Myers, PT

    • Rehabilitation
    • English
    • Female
    • 1881629236
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

